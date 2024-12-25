Wherever they go, Indian cricketers boast a serious fan-following, and a perfect example appeared ahead of the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Melbourne. Such is the fanfare and craze to get a glimpse of their favourite superstars, that a woman devised a rather creative plan to get an autograph from India captain Rohit Sharma. Standing on a balcony area, the woman tied a bat with a string and threw it down for Rohit to be able to sign from below.

The plan worked a treat, as Rohit was able to sign the bat and the lady got her wish fulfilled. She also got all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's signature as well.

Watch: Creative idea to get Rohit Sharma's signature

When hundreds of fans ran in MCG for a selfie and autograph with Rohit Sharma but a creative lady from Punjab did an Ultimate jugad to get Indian captain's attention .



Hilarious story. pic.twitter.com/fwy88rVY8A — Vimal(@Vimalwa) December 24, 2024

India vs Australia: Boxing Day Test

With the series evenly poised at 1-1, the fourth and fifth Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be heavily contested. With a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final at stake, India will need to at least win the series to keep themselves in the hunt without depending on other results.

In the build-up to the series, incidents, such as the press conference row over Hindi and English, have provided additional energy to the Test matches.

India will be looking for a stark improvement from their top order, where batters have fared rather inconsistently bar KL Rahul. While Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli did score hundreds in Perth, they have failed to come good in more challenging batting conditions.

Another worry for India will be the support cast to Jasprit Bumrah. While Bumrah is the top wicket-taker in the series, Mohammed Siraj is the only other Indian bowler to pick up more than 10 wickets.

India may also choose to go in with two spinners given the conditions at Melbourne and Sydney, in which case both Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja will play.