With just one Test to go and the series on the line, Team India could spring a few surprises in team selection in the final match of the series against Australia. Skipper Rohit Sharma's batting position has already been altered once, but former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has asked the team management to demote Virat Kohli too. Kohli, who has batted at the No. 4 spot in all 4 matches so far, has been suggested to play at the No. 5 spot in the last match at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Kohli's repeated failures while chasing the outside off delivery have resulted in his place in the team being questioned too. Basit Ali feels Kohli could benefit from batting one position down in the team.

"Now is the team to bring Nitish up at No. 4 and Virat Kohli at No. 5 because he is not able to score at No. 4. He's getting out on the same shot," said Basit on his YouTube Channel.

"Perform nahi ho raha toh apna number toh neeche karo na. Rohit upar neeche kar raha hai, Virat ka koi nahi soch raha, kyunki darte hain na sab (if you are not able to score then drop lower down the order; Rohit is doing that but nobody thinking about Virat because everybody's afraid)," he added.

The former Pakistan star suggested that even the team management is 'afraid' of Kohli to make such a move. This is where they needed someone of the stature of Rahul Dravid to handle the situation. With Dravid no longer the India coach, others would miss him in this scenario,

"Mera khayal hai Dravid ki yaad aayegi (I think former coach Rahul Dravid will be missed)," he said.

Trailing 1-2 in the 5-match series, India have just chance left to make things right and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 5th and final Test begins in Sydney on January 3.