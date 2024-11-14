The Indian cricket team has begun its rigorous training in Australia as it gears up to defend the Border Gavaskar Trophy. India will play a five-match series against Australia starting on November 22, knowing fully well that a 4-0 win will see the side qualify automatically for the World Test Championship. However, India captain Rohit Sharma is not in Australia. There has been no official communication about the reason behind his absence.

Before departing from Australia, India coach Gambhir said: "At the moment there's no confirmation. Hopefully he will be available. We'll let you know."

On Wednesday, Rohit Sharma PR team posted a photo of the Indian cricket team training in Mumbai. This photo of Rohit Sharma was posting by a handle on Wednesday.

While there is still no clarity over Rohit Sharma's date of arrival in Australia, a report has claimed 'He is doing what any father would at this stage'.

"There is no clarity yet on his departure. It all depends on how things unfold on the personal front. He is doing what any father would at this stage, which is to stay with his wife and family. But at the same time, he is ensuring to be well-tuned for the Test series and will be batting at every possible opportunity in Mumbai," a report in Times of India quoted a source as saying.

Earlier, Sunil Gavaskar said if Rohit Sharma was missing the first test against Australia, Jasprit Bumrah - the designated vice-captain - should be made the skipper.

"We have been reading that Rohit Sharma will not play in the first Test, perhaps he will not play in the second as well. If this is the case, then I say that, right now, the Indian selection committee should say that 'if you have to rest, rest, if there are personal reasons then look at them. But if you are missing two-thirds of the matches then you should go for this tour only as a player. We will make the vice-captain the captain of this tour'," Gavaskar had told Sports Tak.

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch disagreed with the statement. Finch's defense was appreciated by Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh on Instagram.

"I disagree with Sunny on that totally. Rohit Sharma is the captain of the Indian cricket team. If you need to stay at home because your wife is having a baby... that's such a beautiful moment... and you take all the time that you need in that regard," Finch told ESPNcricinfo.