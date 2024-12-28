A day after Virat Kohli's shoulder-bumping incident with Sam Konstas, the India star was seen sharing a heartfelt moment with opponent batter Steve Smith. Notably, Kohli was involved in a heated face-off with Konstas on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Kohli's act even saw him getting a fine of 20 per cent match fee from the International Cricket Council and one demerit point. However, what Kohli did on the next day of the match was just praiseworthy. He did something which will work as an inspiration for all.

It all happened when Smith raced to his 34th Test century on Friday, equalling the feat of Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara, Mahela Jayawardene and Younis Khan.

The entire stadium celebrated the hundred with Kohli also reaching out to Smith and patting the Australia batter on the back.

Watch it here:

Steve Smith Test hundred, number 34!



He brings it up in style too #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/jRjwC6bdIZ — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 27, 2024

A familiar collapse unfolded after Yashasvi Jaiswal's inexplicable run-out as India stared down the barrel at 164 for 5 against a menacing Australia on day two of the fourth Test on Friday.

Jaiswal, who was quite fluent during his 118-ball stay that yielded 82 runs, was way short of his crease after a mix-up with Virat Kohli (36) while attempting a quick single, handing Australia the breakthrough that could prove decisive.

India ended the day 310 runs behind Australia's first innings score of 474.

It was 153 for 2 at one stage and in four overs, another three wickets fell with Gautam Gambhir's plan of sending a night watchman in Akash Deep turning out to be one of the many poor calls that the head coach has taken in this game.

