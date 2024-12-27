The fourth Test turned out to be the first game in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy in which the Indian cricket team decided to enter with two spinners. While Ravindra Jadeja was already a part of India's playing XI from the third game in Brisbane, it was Washington Sundar, who was roped in as a second spinner in the playing XI. India played the first three games of the series with lone spinners in R Ashwin, Sundar and Jadeja, respectively. There was change of plans for the visitors during the fourth game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and it was Shubman Gill who got dropped from the playing XI.

Former Australia all-rounder Mark Waugh has criticised the Indian cricket team for its selection.

"When Shubman Gill hurt his finger, they were desperate to bring him in, and now they have booted him out, and wanted an extra bowling option. Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy both can bowl and obviously Gill can't," Waugh said saying on commentary.

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar also criticized Rohit Sharma-led India's team selection and said that dropping batter Gill from playing eleven was "harsh".

On the other hand, India's assistant coach Abhishek Nayar defended axing Shubman Gill from the Boxing Day Test, saying it was in team's best interest to not only have Rohit Sharma back to his usual opening slot but also add some sting to the attack by drafting in spin all-rounder Sundar.

Gill, who missed the first Test due to a finger injury, scored 31 and 28 in the Pink Ball Test and looked the most assured among Indian batters. He, however, got out for a duck in Brisbane.

With Rohit Sharma opening the innings and KL Rahul coming at No. 3, Gill had to make way for a third specialist all-rounder in Washington.

"Yes, Rohit will come up in the order and more likely than not, he will open the innings. That was the thought process. Unfortunately for Gill, just how things spanned out, he had to miss out," Nayar said at the end of the day's play.

(With agency inputs)