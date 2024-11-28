Mohammed Shami has less than a week in hand to convince selectors to pick him for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, as per a report. Shami, who has only recently returned to competitive cricket following a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury, is reportedly being heavily monitored by the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) medical team. Following an impressive showing in his first Ranji Trophy match back for Bengal, Shami will be evaluated on a few Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) T20 games. It is also reported that a big requirement for Shami is to lose some weight and regain fitness.

"What one needs to see is when he can let go of the dependency on the BCCI's medical team, which is treating him after every spell he is bowling," said a BCCI source, as reported by The Times of India on November 22.

"The medical team feels he will start losing weight as he keeps playing matches, which will help build his endurance. Since the Ranji Trophy leg is over, the first round of SMAT matches have been kept as a makeshift yardstick," the source also said.

As per the report, BCCI's head of sports science Nitin Patel and National Cricket Academy (NCA) trainer Nishant Bordoloi are in charge of Shami's training and recovery routine during his time with the Bengal team.

Shami's SMAT matches began on November 23, when he would've had 10 days to prove his fitness, as per the report.

The report also adds that Shami may not be rushed back to cricket keeping the ICC Champions Trophy in February in mind.

"Bowling two-over spells in T20 matches in SMAT isn't the ideal parameter. To maintain intensity in a high-profile Test series is a different ball game. There is a chance he could be sent to train with Team India if he clears the SMAT challenge, but to play him will be a good call. The selectors are also wary about the Champions Trophy in February," said the source.

If Shami's recovery goes completely as planned, he could feature from the third Test, starting December 14.

In Shami's absence, Team India coped well in the first Test at Perth. Stand-in-captain and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah took eight wickets, Mohammed Siraj took five, while debutant Harshit Rana grabbed four, as India won by 295 runs.