India's stunning victory over Australia upset the predictions of quite a few cricket experts and former cricketers, who had given Australia the edge looking at India's form in the home series against New Zealand. One of them, former England cricketer Michael Vaughan, had predicted that Australia would win the five-match Test series 3-1. However, just after Australia were bundled out for 104 in response to India's first innings total of 150, legendary former India captain Sourav Ganguly did not miss a chance to tease Vaughan and remind him about his prediction.

Speaking on his podcast Club Prairie Fire, Vaughan revealed the messages that Ganguly had sent him after Jasprit Bumrah and co. had skittled Australia out for just 104.

"I'll read you something from Sourav (Ganguly), lads. I like humbleness in anyone that comes on the podcast. It's very important that they're very humble. But just to read this text message that he sent me. When did the game start? Friday, right? India got bowled out for 150, and then they got Australia for 104. And this arrived at 12 minutes past 5 on Saturday. 'Hi Michael. My prediction is going well'," Vaughan said on his podcast.

The message from Ganguly came in the middle of his preparation for the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, where he sat on the Delhi Capitals table.

Despite Ganguly wasting no time in reminding Vaughan about his prediction, Vaughan remained adamant about his prediction, stating that India had won the '1' out of the '3-1' prediction.

As it would turn out, India comprehensively thrashed Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth. India's batting amassed 487/6 in the second innings, before bowling out Australia for 238 and claiming victory by 295 runs.

Stand-in captain Bumrah led the charge with eight wickets, and was ably supported by Mohammed Siraj (five wickets) and debutant Harshit Rana (four wickets).

India will next take on Australia from December 6 in the day-night pink-ball Test at Adelaide.