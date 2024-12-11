With the Indian team in desperate need of bowling reinforcements in Australia, the wait for veteran pacer Mohammed Shami to join the team continues. It looked like Shami could be ready to feature in the final two Tests of the series but his fitness concerns have prevented the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from flying him Down Under anytime soon. India captain Rohit Sharma was asked about Shami's status after the conclusion of the pink-ball Test in Adelaide. Rohit kept the door open for Shami but refused to give any timeline.

The India captain also suggested that the pacer is dealing with a swollen knee problem as he prepares to regain match fitness in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Bengal.

A report in the Indian Express claimed that Shami has undergone a fresh fitness test which indicates that the pacer isn't yet ready for 5-day cricket. Hence a flight to Australia anytime soon can be ruled out. But, Shami will feature in Bengal's quarterfinal against Baroda at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where his fitness and knee issues could be put under another test.

There are doubts about whether Shami is ready to bowl lengthy spells in the red-ball format, considering he is facing swollen knee issues even as he is bowling 4 overs for Bengal's T20 side.

Since making a comeback to competitive cricket, Shami has featured in one Ranji Trophy and has also played in each of Bengal's seven matches so far in the SMAT, shining both with the ball and the bat.

What Rohit Sharma said about Mohammed Shami's situation

Rohit didn't sound too optimistic about Shami's potential return, highlighting the knee issues that the veteran pacer continues to face. The India captain asserted that he doesn't want to rush Shami back into the team unless he is assured of his 100% fitness.

Advertisement

"We want to be more than 100% sure with him because it has been a long time. We don't want to put pressure on him to come here and do the job for the team. There are some professionals monitoring, we will take a call based on what those guys feel. They are the ones watching him every game, how he pulls up after the game, after bowling four overs, standing for 20 overs. But the door is open for him to come and play anytime," Rohit had said.