Sunil Gavaskar, former Indian cricket team skipper, is absolutely angry with a 'fake' article that has been published in his name. In the article titled, "A New Era in Leadership: Bumrah's Captaincy and Kohli's Leadership Revive Team India" it is written how the pacer leadership skills and the former captain's assistance helped India dominate Australia in Perth. In the article, it is also written, that Rohit Sharma absence in the first Test "is a blessing in disguise" for Indian cricket and whether the "selectors and management need to rethink the leadership dynamics".

Now, Gavaskar, in a video, has quashed the article as being a fake one and demanded apology.

"Hi, this is Sunil Gavaskar and I want to say that there is a website cricket ception which has printed an article under my name. I have to say that that is completely fake, I have not contributed that at all and I want to tell that website to take it down immediately."

"Issue an apology. If you don't do that immediately, I will give the matter to my legal team. So don't believe a word of what you've read, this is a completely fake article and attributed to me."

Sunny G clarified that this is a fake article and has asked the website to remove the article and apologize otherwise he will ask his legal team to look into the matter. https://t.co/t5irxQXywl pic.twitter.com/SlfZn0Ka7e — Dhaval Patel (@CricCrazy0) November 23, 2024

Meanwhile, on Day 1 of the 1st India vs Australia Test in Perth, Gavaskar refused to mince his words and reminded everyone of the 900 wickets that Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja have between them in Tests during his commentary stint on Day 1.

"Really surprised with Ashwin and Jadeja not playing, they have got 900 wickets between them in Test matches. They are not bowlers who can just play in Indian or sub-continent conditions. They are very clever bowlers, they are very experienced bowlers. Even if they might not get you wickets, they will be able to slow the scoring down because of the cleverness of how they bowl," said Gavaskar on-air.