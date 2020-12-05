Yuzvendra Chahal picked three wickets while conceding 25 runs in the first T20I between Australia and India on Friday at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Chahal was named as the Man of the Match, for his game-changing performance which helped the visitors emerge victorious by 11 runs. India hold a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the second T20I set to take place on Sunday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Chahal has the opportunity to script history during the course of the upcoming clash, having reached a tally of 58 wickets in T20Is. A dismissal on Sunday will make him the joint highest wicket-taker for India in men's T20Is. Fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah currently leads the charts with 59 dismissals.

Yuzvendra Chahal's wickets v Australia on Friday takes him to for his T20I career.



He is just one wicket away from equalling Jasprit Bumrah as India's highest wicket-taker in men's T20Is #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/AGIppZMOC0 — ICC (@ICC) December 5, 2020

Chahal can even go on to become the India's highest wicket-taker in the shortest format of international cricket, if he picks up two wickets.

Bumrah did not feature in the first T20I after being rested. There is no certainty over whether or not the pacer will take the field on Sunday, with the four-match Test series between the two countries not far away.

Chahal was originally not supposed to be a part of the first T20I, having not been included in India's playing XI. The leg-spinner was, however, given an opportunity in the second innings, after being selected as the concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja.

Jadeja was struck on the helmet by a bouncer from Mitchell Starc in the final over of the first innings.

The all-rounder has been ruled out of the T20I series, with pacer Shardul Thakur added to the squad.