Ravindra Jadeja was on Friday ruled out of the T20I series against Australia and fast-bowler Shardul Thakur was added to the squad. Ravindra Jadeja was hit on his head in the final over by a bouncer from Mitchell Starc and was replaced by Yuzvendra Chahal in the first T20I in Canberra as India opted for a concussion substitute. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a media release said that Jadeja will remain under observation and will be taken for further scans if required. "The diagnosis was confirmed based on a clinical assessment in the dressing room during the innings break by the BCCI Medical Team. Jadeja remains under observation and will be taken for further scans if required based on the assessment on Saturday morning. He will not take any further part in the ongoing T20I series," the statement read.

Jadeja played a crucial knock of 44 not out to help India post a competitive total of 161 for seven from their allotted 20 overs.

India managed to defend the target thanks to their concussion substitute Chahal, who returned with figures of three for 25 from his four overs.

Debutant T Natarajan also picked up three wickets to help India go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Promoted

Both teams will now travel to Sydney for the final two games in the shortest format.

India's revised T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul (VC & WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur.