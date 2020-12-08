A leg-before wicket appeal during the ongoing 3rd T20 International between Australia and India in Sydney led to confusion as India's reviewed the not out decision given by the on-field umpire, but the review was turned down. In the 11th over of the match in Sydney, India seamer T. Natarajan bowled a full delivery to Matthew Wade, who stepped down the track but missed his attempted flick as the ball hit his pad. India were not too enthusiastic in their appeal and the umpire was also unmoved, but India captain Virat Kohli opted for the review.

While the third umpire started the referral process, there were some protests from the batsmen and the review was cancelled.

Kohli was incensed and was seen having a word with the umpires. Ball tracking later showed that it was indeed out and the on-field decision would have been overturned and Wade sent back to the pavilion had the review gone through.

Kohli was not impressed, and neither was New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham.

"How good! Batter misses a leg stump half volley. Bowler doesn't appeal. Keeper turns down the review. Big screen dude plays the replay too early. Umpire accepts the review until the batter complains," Neesham tweeted.

"That's gotta be the most mistakes made in a 20 second window in all cricket," Neesham added.

Promoted

Wade, who was batting on 50 at the time, went on to make the most of his reprieve, adding 30 more runs to his score before being dismissed by Shardul Thakur in the 19th over. This was Wade's second consecutive half-century in the series.

Wade's 80, along with a 36-ball 54 by Glenn Maxwell, helped Australia post 186/5 in their 20 overs.