India vs Australia 3rd T20 Live Score Updates: Upbeat India Aim For Series Sweep Against Australia
India come into the third Twenty20 International against Australia with the aim of completing a second series sweep over their opponents in the shortest format of the game over the past four years. India had last swept Australia 3-0 back in 2016 in a T20I series down under played only less than two months ahead of the T20 World Cup that year. Moreover, in the last three bilateral T20I series played between the two teams Australia have won one while the other two have been tied. On a Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) wicket that is expected to be flat like it was in the second T20I at the same venue, Australia's bowling needs to come good against the Indian top three of KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Virat Kohli. Then there's Hardik Pandya, too, to contend with. Australia's batsmen including Matthew Wade, Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith have been among the runs but the rise of T Natarajan and the resurgence of Yuzvendra Chahal will worry the hosts. (LIVE SCORECARD)
3rd T20I, India in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2020, Dec 08, 2020
- 13:06 (IST)Sneak peek: Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya meet their Australian friend!The BCCI shared a photo of Aaron Finch interacting with Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya ahead of the match on the pitch. It is worth noting that Finch and Chahal are teammates in the IPL, for RCB.
Let's have a small get together before the start of the final T20I! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/64je7qcrJL— BCCI (@BCCI) December 8, 2020
- 13:03 (IST)Second T20I: Match ReportIndia defeated Australia in the second T20I, at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The visitors won by six wickets, with Hardik Pandya finishing the match with two sixes in the 20th over. Meanwhile, even T Natarajan put in a top display, grabbing two wickets. Click here, for the match report.Virat Kohli's side sealed the T20I series after the win, and lead 2-0. The hosts will be hoping for a consolation win today!
- 11:50 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third and final T20I between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).