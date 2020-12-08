India come into the third Twenty20 International against Australia with the aim of completing a second series sweep over their opponents in the shortest format of the game over the past four years. India had last swept Australia 3-0 back in 2016 in a T20I series down under played only less than two months ahead of the T20 World Cup that year. Moreover, in the last three bilateral T20I series played between the two teams Australia have won one while the other two have been tied. On a Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) wicket that is expected to be flat like it was in the second T20I at the same venue, Australia's bowling needs to come good against the Indian top three of KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Virat Kohli. Then there's Hardik Pandya, too, to contend with. Australia's batsmen including Matthew Wade, Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith have been among the runs but the rise of T Natarajan and the resurgence of Yuzvendra Chahal will worry the hosts. (LIVE SCORECARD)

3rd T20I Live Updates Between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND), Straight From Sydney Cricket Ground