India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Australia Openers Tread Cautiously In Perth

Virat Kohli produced a masterclass but Australia bounced back with two quick wickets towards the end of the session as India went into lunch with 252 for seven on Day 3 of the Perth Test. The Indian skipper scored a composed 123 off 257 balls as India now trail by just 74 runs in the first innings. Resuming on 172 for three, India lost Ajinkya Rahane (51) in the first over of the day with Nathon Lyon producing a superb delivery to get the outside edge of Rahane's bat. After his dismissal, Hanuma Vihari along with Kohli batted beautifully in the first hour of the morning session. The duo strung together a crucial 50-run partnership for the fifth wicket but Josh Hazelwood then dismissed Vihari for 20 putting the visitors in a spot of bother. Kohli, then batted alongside Rishabh Pant for a 28-run partnership but got dismissed before lunch. Mohammad Shami too perished for a first ball duck in the final over before the break. For Australia, Nathan Lyon was the most successful bowler in the morning session on Day 3, claiming two wickets while Pat Cummins got the crucial wicket of the Indian skipper. ( LIVE SCORECARD )

Live Updates Between India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 3, Straight From Perth.

12:10 IST: FOUR! Wide delivery outside off from Ishant Sharma and Aaron Finch hits the ball through covers to collect his third boundary. Excellent timing on that occasion from Finch.

12:03 IST: Nasty bouncer from Jasprit Bumrah hits Marcus Harris right on the head. The speed on that delivery was 142.5 km/hr and it has struck Harris right in front part of the head. He seems fine but the Australian physio is out in the middle to check on him. AUS 17-0 after 7.5 overs.

11:59 IST: FOUR! Another missed chance for India. Short pitched delivery from Ishant Sharma and he gets the right glove of Aaron Finch. Rishabh Pant goes for a full length dive but is not able to get to the ball. AUS 17-0 after 6.5 overs

11:47 IST: Dropped! What a delivery that was from Ishant Sharma. Marcus Harris edges the angled in delivery from Ishant but Cheteshwar Pujara drops the catch at first slip. Harris survives!

11:39 IST: FOUR! Aaron Finch collects his first boundary in the second innings. Goes after a wide one from Ishant Sharma but only manages an edge. The ball falls short of Virat Kohli at third slip and races towards the fence. AUS 7-0 after 2.5 overs

11:37 IST: Great delivery from Ishant Sharma! The ball just moves away after pitching. Aaron Finch had no idea about that one from Ishant. AUS 3-0.

11:32 IST: Tight start from Ishant Sharma. Just one run from his first over. Jasprit Bumrah will share the new ball with Ishant from the other end.

11:26 IST: Marcus Harris and Australia are off the mark straightaway. Harris pushes the ball on the off side and completes a quick single. Australia lead by 44 runs. AUS 1-0 after 0.1 overs.

11:26 IST: Openers Marcus Harris and Aaron Finch are out in the middle for Australia. Ishant Sharma will start the proceedings for India in the second innings.

Innings break - India 283 all-out. Trail Australia by 43 runs. (Virat Kohli 123, Nathan Lyon 5-67)

End of the Indian innings. Pant scores 36, #TeamIndia 283. Nathan Lyon picks 5. Australia lead by 43 runs #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/yY7VMV9EsQ — BCCI (@BCCI) December 16, 2018

11:16 IST: OUT and it's all over for India in the first innings. Jasprit Bumrah edges the ball and Usman Khawaja takes a simple catch at first slip. Nathan Lyon finishes with figures of 5-67.

11:13 IST: OUT! Nathan Lyon gets his fourth wicket of the match. Rishabh Pant goes after Lyon on that occasion but fails to time the ball. Mitchell Starc takes a good catch at long on boundary. Pant walks back after scoring 36 runs. IND 279-9.

11:04 IST: Mitchell Starc is bowling at some serious pace here. The last delivery was 151.3 km/hr but Umesh Yadav blocks the yorker from Starc with ease.

10:59 IST: SIX! Rishabh Pant has made his intentions clear. This time he charges down the track and slams Nathan Lyon over long on to collect six runs. What a colossal strike that was from the left-hander. IND 271-8 after 101.3 overs

10:58 IST: FOUR! Rishabh Pant goes for the big hit on the leg side and connects with the ball well. A couple of bounces and the ball crosses the mid wicket fence.

10:53 IST: Change in bowling for Australia! Mitchell Starc comes in to replace Pat Cummins. Australia looking to wrap up the Indian innings quickly here. India trail by 66 runs in the first innings. IND 260-8.

10:44 IST: Another tight over from Nathan Lyon comes to an end. Just two runs from it. Umesh Yadav is looking confident against Lyon. He is getting forward and defending the ball with ease at the moment.

10:34 IST: OUT! Ishant Sharma hits the ball straight back to Nathan Lyon. Tossed up delivery from Lyon and Ishant goes for the drive. Gets the inside half of the bat and Lyon takes a simple return catch. Ishant walks back after scoring just one run. IND 254-8 after 95.2 overs

Here's what Sachin Tendulkar has to say on Virat Kohli's ton.

Well played @imVkohli. One of your finest innings. This knock will be remembered for a long time. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Gj1dSN4k4p — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 16, 2018

10:33 IST: Tidy first over from Pat Cummins after lunch comes to an end. Two runs from it. IND 254-7.

10:29 IST: Nathan Lyon over comes to an end. A wicket and a run from it. Pat Cummins will continue from the other end for Australia.

10:25 IST: Rishabh Pant (14) and Ishant Sharma are out in the middle for the post lunch session. Nathan Lyon will continue for Australia.

Lunch, Day 3 - India 252 for seven after 93.2 overs.

Lunch on Day 3! A Kohli masterclass takes #TeamIndia to 252/7 .

Kohli 123, R Pant 14* #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/IJBJBDhnra — BCCI (@BCCI) December 16, 2018

09:47 IST: OUT! Nathon Lyon get another one for Australia. First ball duck for Mohammad Shami. Outside edge from Shami's bat and Tim Paine makes no mistake. Completes a sharp catch. And the umpires have decided to go for lunch.

09:41 IST: Virat Kohli is OUT! Big moment for Australia in the match. Pat Cummins get the crucial breakthrough for the team. Kohli goes for the flashy drive but only manages to edge the ball. Peter Handscomb takes a sharp low catch at second slip. Kohli walks back after scoring 123 runs. IND 251-6 after 93 overs

09:35 IST: FOUR! Full and wide outside off stump from Nathan Lyon and Virat Kohli drives the ball beautifully through covers to collect his 13th boundary of the innings. 250 also comes up for India with that boundary. Virat is batting on 123 alongside Rishabh Pant on 12 runs..

09:28 IST: FOUR! First boundary for Rishabh Pant. Josh Hazelwood from round the wicket angles the ball in. Gets a thick outside edge off Pant's bat but the ball goes through the gully region and races away to the fence. IND 243-5 after 89.5 overs

09:23 IST: On the pads from Mitchell Starc and Rishabh Pant flicks the ball through mid wicket region to collect three runs. Pant is batting on 7 off 15 balls. IND 237-5 after 87.5 overs

09:11 IST: Four byes! Quick bouncer from Mitchell Starc goes over the head of the batsman and the wicket-keeper as well. With that boundary India now trail by 98 runs in the first innings.

09:05 IST: OUT! Perfect out-swinger from Josh Hazelwood and Hanuma Vihari takes the long walk back to the pavilion. The ball just moves away after pitching and takes the outside edge of Vihari's bat. Tim Paine does the rest behind the stumps. Vihari walks back after scoring 20 off 46 balls. IND 223-5 after 85.3 overs

09:02 IST: Single on the final ball of Mitchell Starc's over and 50-run partnership comes up between Hanuma Vihari and Virat Kohli. Vihari (20) has provided excellent support to Kohli from the other end. IND 223-4 after 85 overs

08:55 IST: SIX! Up and over! Short pitched delivery outside off from Josh Hazelwood and Virat Kohli presents the full face of his bat. The ball sails over the third man boundary for a six. IND 220-4 after 83.4 overs

08:47 IST: FOUR! Over-pitched delivery outside off from Mitchell Starc and Virat Kohli times the ball to perfection. Cracking cover drive from the Indian skipper. The ball races to the fence. IND 213-4 after 82.3 overs

08:38 IST: Four and 100 comes up for Virat Kohli! 25th century for Virat Kohli in Test cricket. Full length delivery from Mitchell Starc and Kohli punches the ball straight down the ground to collect four runs. What a knock this has been from the Indian skipper. Leading his team from the front. Scores his century off 214 deliveries. IND 207-4 after 80.2 overs

Captain Kohli notches his 25th Test ton. One of the finest from King Kohli #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/LisPQ6pobc — BCCI (@BCCI) December 16, 2018

08:37 IST: New ball taken! And Tim Paine has brought in Mitchell Starc straightaway. Australia will now look to get some quick wickets. IND 201-4 after 80 overs

08:33 IST: FOUR! Wide outside off stump from Nathan Lyon and Virat Kohli drives him through extra covers to collect four runs. Kohli has now moved into the 90's. 200 comes up for India as well with that boundary. IND 201-4 after 79.3 overs

08:30 IST: FOUR! Beautifully driven straight down the ground from Hanuma Vihari. Over pitched delivery from Pat Cummins and Vihari the makes the most of it. Brilliant timing on that occasion as well from Vihari. IND 196-4 after 78.4 overs

08:19 IST: Both Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari are pretty cautious at the moment. Another tight over from Nathan Lyon comes to an end. IND 187-4 after 76 overs

08:10 IST: Just one over from Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon is back into the attack. With just six overs to go for the second new ball skipper Tim Paine is looking to get most out the the old one. IND 183-4 after 73 overs

08:05 IST: Maiden! Tidy start from Pat Cummins. Virat Kohli has been pretty watchful this morning after early loss of Ajinkya Rahane. IND 180-4 after 72 overs

08:01 IST: Bowling change for Australia! Pat Cummins comes in to replace Nathan Lyon.

07:58 IST: FOUR! Short and wide outside off from Mitchell Starc and Hanuma Vihari goes after it. Hits the ball over point and it races to the fence. IND 180-4 after 70.4 overs

07:52 IST: OUT! Nathan Lyon strikes in his first over. Beautiful delivery outside off stump gets the outside edge of Ajinkya Rahane's bat. Tim Paine does the rest behind the stumps. Rahane walks back after scoring 51 runs. IND 173-4 after 69.4 overs

Terrific bowling, superb keeping.



Oh what a start for the Aussies on day three!#AUSvIND | @Toyota_Aus pic.twitter.com/I6h0hFyyjK — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2018

07:51 IST: First runs on the board for India on Day 3. Virat Kohli tucks the ball on the leg side a takes an easy single.

07:48 IST: Virat Kohli (82) and Ajinkya Rahane are out in the middle for India. Nathan Lyon will start the proceedings for Australia of Day 3.

07:45 IST: Mitchell Starc will look to get some reverse swing with the old ball.

07:38 IST: 11 overs to go for the second new ball. Will Australia go for it straightaway?

07:30 IST: Here's a look at the pitch!

07:20 IST: Big day for the Indian team as they eye a big first innings total.

07:15 IST: Hello and welcome to the live updates from the Day 3 of the second Test between India and Australia.

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, the skipper and his deputy, helped India recover from early blows as the visitors were 172/3 at stumps on day two of the second Test against Australia in Perth on Saturday. India still trail Australia by 154 runs with seven wickets in hand. Resuming at 277/6 on a difficult pitch, Australian captain Tim Paine and Pat Cummins put on a half-century stand for the seventh wicket, before the team was bowled out for 326. Australia did well to get the openers out cheaply, with a wicket on each before and after lunch, leaving the visitors in trouble at 8/2. This led to Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli putting their heads down to do some damage control.

Pujara as usual anchored himself to the crease, while Kohli checked his aggression in the face of some very tight, disciplined bowling from Australia. By tea, India had managed to trudge to 70/2 in 32.0 overs without losing another wicket, however, the ball was still clearly in Australia's court.

Ironically, it was only after Pujara fell, with the score reading 82/3, that India managed to actually push back against the relentless Australian bowlers. A brilliant counter-attack by Rahane eased the pressure on the Indian captain.

