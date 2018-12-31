 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Virat Kohli Explains Why He Does Not Want To Face Jasprit Bumrah In Test Matches

Updated: 31 December 2018 10:37 IST

Virat Kohli also said that Jasprit Bumrah has matured as a Test cricketer in the past 12 months.

India lead the ongoing Test series versus Australia 2-1. © AFP

Indian captain Virat Kohli leaves many bowlers around the world quaking in their boots. But there's one he will not be too comfortable facing in Test matches, and that's Jasprit Bumrah. After India secured a 2-1 lead versus Australia in the ongoing Test series in Melbourne, Virat Kohli was pretty vocal about preferring not to face the Indian fast bowler. "In Test cricket, especially on a pitch like Perth, I wouldn't want to face him to be honest because once he is on a roll, he can really crank it up," he said.

The 25-year-old right-arm quick with an unorthodox rigid action took 9-86 in the MCG Test against Australia, including a career-best 6-33 in the first innings. In his first year of Test cricket he has claimed three five-wicket hauls overseas -- in South Africa, England and now Australia, where his exploits were central to India's 137-run win.

Continuing to heap praise on Bumrah, Kohli said, "The mindset he has at the moment is what separates him from anyone else in the world right now. He looks at a pitch and he doesn't think it's a hard toil, he thinks wickets, he thinks how can I get a breakthrough for the team. He's as strong-headed as I've seen anyone in the past and that's the key to his success that I've seen in the last 12 months, the way he has matured as a Test cricketer."

He added that the way Bumrah was bowling so soon in his Test career "is a very scary sign for batsmen around the world". Talking about the victory, Kohli said he was most proud of the way the team bounced back after losing in Perth.

"I think that takes more mentally out of you than starting a series well, so I think that's why this victory is more special for the bowlers," he said. "They've been so tired and bowled so many overs. Even in this game they had to put in more effort because of the nature of the pitch. So outstanding, hats off to them."

India's next Test against Australia starts January 3 in Sydney.

(With AFP inputs)

  • India lead the Test series vs Australia 2-1
  • India's next match vs Australia is in Sydney, starting January 3
  • Virat Kohli said Bumrah has matured as a cricketer in 2018
