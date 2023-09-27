It was a tough challenge for cricketers in Rajkot as the heat caused them a lot of discomfort during the third ODI match between India and Australia on Wednesday. Steve Smith was affected by the conditions during the 29th over of the match and during the drinks break, he even asked for a chair and ice packs to find some relief. During the break in play, Virat Kohli could be seen breaking into a small dance in front of the Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne who was left in splits.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat against India.

India skipper Rohit Sharma was back along with Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav after they were rested for the first two matches of the series.

In other changes, Ravichandran Ashwin was replaced by Washington Sundar, while Ishan Kishan also missed out as he is down with viral fever.

Australia made five changes to their XI with skipper Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell back, while spinner Tanveer Sangha will be making his debut.

India won the first two ODIs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Teams:

India:Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Australia:Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Tanveer Sangha, Josh Hazlewood.

