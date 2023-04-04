Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a brilliant half-century off just 24 balls during the second T20I encounter against Australia on Sunday. It was an explosive knock from the youngster as he looked completely in control against the Australian bowlers and he ended up hitting 9 fours and 2 sixes. A prime example of his domination against Australian bowlers came in the fourth over of the Indian innings when Jaiswal scored 24 runs with three fours and two sixes in five balls from Sean Abbott. The left-hander slammed three boundaries in the first three balls of the over and on the fourth ball, he heaved the delivery from Abbott over deep mid-wicket for a huge six. One ball later, the result was once again the same as he targeted the same area and clear the boundary easily for the second six of the over.

While no run was scored on the final ball, 24 runs came off the over and fans were thrilled to experience Jaiswal's brand of aggressive batting.

Yashasvi was in the mood tonight



Scoring a breathtaking half-century in just 24 balls & leaving us in awe! #INDvAUS #JioCinemaSports pic.twitter.com/gIGNUtmjvO — JioCinema (@JioCinema) November 26, 2023

Australia skipper Matthew Wade won the toss and elected to field against India Sunday as they look to level the series in the second Twenty20 international.

The tourists, who lost the first of the five-match series four days after being crowned champions of the ODI World Cup, have made two changes in Thiruvananthapuram.

World Cup heroes including leg-spinner Adam Zampa and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell return to the team in place of Jason Behrendorff and Aaron Hardie.

India come in unchanged from their thrilling two-wicket win last week under captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Advertisement

Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan are the only two Indian players from their ODI World Cup team, which went into the final undefeated only to lose by six wickets in Ahmedabad.

Teams

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna

Australia: Steven Smith, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (capt, wk), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha.

Advertisement

(With AFP inputs)