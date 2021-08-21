Story ProgressBack to home
World Athletics U20 Championships: India's Amit Wins Silver In 10,000m Race Walk
India's Amit won the silver medal in mens 10,000m race walk at the World Athletics U20 Championships with a time of 42 minutes 17.94 seconds.
Amit finished behind gold medal winner Heristone Wanyonyi of Kenya.© Twitter
India's Amit won the silver medal in men's 10,000m race walk at the World Athletics U20 Championships as he finished with a time of 42 minutes 17.94 seconds in Nairobi on Saturday. Amit finished behind gold medal winner Heristone Wanyonyi of Kenya who clocked a time of 42:10.84. The Indian youngster had led the race for large parts before being overtaken by Wanyonyi in the penultimate lap. Amit had set a new national U-20 record in 10km race walking earlier this year when he won the title at the 18th National Federation Cup with a time of 40:40.97.
