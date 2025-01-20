Former Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra on Sunday announced his wedding to Himani Mor. Neeraj shared the surprising news with his fans on social media with several pictures from the private event. Neeraj and Himani's wedding took place in Himachal in the presence of 40-50 close guests. "Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after," Neeraj captioned a post," Neeraj's announcement post read. As the pair embarks on a new chapter of life, the two-time Olympic medallist also asked fans for support and blessings.

Who is Himani Mor?

Neeraj's wife Himani, 25, is a tennis player. She hails from Sonipat and did her schooling at Little Angels School in Sonipat.

Daughter of Chand Ram, Mor is currently pursuing a Masters Degree in Sports Management (Major) at the Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire. She is an alumni of Delhi's Miranda House where she completed her bachelors degree in Political Science and Physical Education. She has a brother, Himanshu who is also a tennis player.

She participated at the 2017 World University Games in Taipei after competing at the national level for Delhi University. Her school website says she won a gold medal in the World Junior Tennis Championship held in Malaysia in 2016. "Yes, the marriage took place in India two days back. I can't tell the place where it took place," Bhim told from his village at Khandra near Panipat in Haryana.

"The girl is from Sonipat and she is studying in the US. They have left the country for honeymoon and I am not aware of the places where they are going. We wanted to keep it like that," said Bhim, who stays with the Olympic double medallist at Khandra, when asked about the surprise development.

According to the All India Tennis Association (AITA) website, Himani's career best national ranking was 42 in singles and 27 in doubles in 2018. She started playing in 2018 only in AITA events. Amherst College in Massachusetts also lists her as an assistant coach of women's tennis as most major students can do some other job, along with studying.

(With PTI Inputs)