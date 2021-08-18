The Indian mixed 4x400m relay team on Wednesday won a bronze to clinch the country's fifth medal in the history of World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi. The Indian quartet of Bharat S, Priya Mohan, Summy and Kapil clocked 3:20.60 seconds to finish third in the final. Nigeria and Poland won the gold and silver medals with timings of 3:19.70s and 3:19.80s respectively. India had entered the final as the second best team overall with a championship record timing of 3:23.36s in the heat races held in the morning. The record was, however, short-lived as the athletes from Nigeria improved it by finishing their race in heat 2 with a timing of 3:21.66s. Before Wednesday's bronze in mixed 4x400m relay, India had won medals through Seema Antil (bronze in discus throw, 2002), Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (bronze in discus throw, 2014), Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra (gold in javelin throw, 2016) and Hima Das (gold in 400m, 2018) in the world U-20 meet.

Topics mentioned in this article Athletics