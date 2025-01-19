Two-time Olympic medallist and star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is now married. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Neeraj shared the news to his fans with a heartfelt note. "Starting new chapter of life with my family. Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after," Neeraj captioned the post and shared a series of pictures on Instagram, revealing the identity of his life partner. Neeraj's wife, Himani, is currently studying in USA, as per the athlete's uncle. The pair got married in the presence of close friends and family members, in a private function.

Among the viral images, one stood out -- Neeraj's mother blessing him -- while performing a ritual.

Neeraj's uncle also confirmed that there will also be a reception party for the marriage.

On professional front, Neeraj will be bringing a Continental Tour Javelin-Only competition to the country. The upcoming event has also been endorsed by the World Athletics and the Athletics Federation of India.

However, the date of the event is yet to be finalised, with reports claiming that it will be held in May this year. Some top men's and women's javelin throwers will headline the event, including India's golden boy Neeraj.

Speaking on the event, Chopra said, "It has been a longstanding dream of mine to organise and bring a world-class javelin competition to India. With the help of JSW Sports and the Athletics Federation of India, we are making this happen. I am sure that my fellow athletes and the fans in India will both create an experience that will be spoken about for a long time. I am excited to see how big we can make this," as quoted from a release by JSW Sports Media.

Chopra is keen to make the event an annual fixture in the world athletics calendar, with an eye on adding more track and field disciplines to the meeting.

Parth Jindal, founder, JSW Sports said, "I would like to thank the Athletics Federation of India and their leadership for giving us this fantastic opportunity of bringing a world class event to India. The AFI has been doing some incredible work to raise the profile of track and field sports in the country, and the manner in which they have come forward to support this event is a testament to their endeavours."

