India's double-Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra tied the knot with Himani in a private ceremony. Neeraj and his family managed to keep it a private affair as there was no buzz in the media before the star athlete himself made the surprising announcement. Neeraj scripted history for India during the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by clinching a gold medal in javelin throw. He became the first-ever track and field athlete from the nation to win the top honour in an individual event. Neeraj then went on to claim a silver medal in the following edition of the quadrennial event that was held in Paris last year.

Here are some exclusive details from Neeraj's private ceremony -

- It was a destination wedding for Neeraj and Himani that took place in Himachal

- The functions for the same were on 14, 15 and 16th January this year

- Around 40 to 50 people were the part of the private ceremony

- After the marriage, both Neeraj and Himani went to foreign

- When the couple returns to India, a reception will take place

It is worth noting that Himani is currently pursuing course related to India sports in the United States of America.

Earlier this month, Neeraj was named the best male javelin thrower in the world in 2024 by globally-renowned American magazine 'Track and Field News'. The 27-year-old Chopra pipped two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada for the top spot in the 2024 rankings published by the California-based magazine.

Chopra was also the top-ranker in the men's javelin throw rankings of 2023.

He did not win any Diamond League event in 2024, finishing second in Doha, Lausanne and Brussels. His only major win last year was at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland.

(With agency Inputs)