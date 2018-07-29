 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Athletics

Kenya Welcomes New Rules To Curb Athletes Trafficking To Rich Nations

Updated: 29 July 2018 18:16 IST

Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei lauded the move by IAAF Council saying it will help develop young talent in the country.

Kenya Welcomes New Rules To Curb Athletes Trafficking To Rich Nations
Kenya and Ethiopia have lost talented runners to rich countries in Asia, Europe and the USA. © Twitter

Kenya's struggle to stop young athletes switching nationality to represent oil rich Arab countries has been given a boost after the world athletics governing body, IAAF's Council agreed to have a minimum three-year waiting period before an athlete may transfer to represent another team. Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei has since lauded the move by IAAF Council, which met on Friday in Buenos Aires, saying it will help develop young talent in the country, reports Xinhua news agency. "We have been losing so many young athletes. One moment they are running in school competitions in Kenya, the next they are lining up against Kenyans in major championships," Tuwei said on Saturday in Nairobi.

The IAAF Council also passed that athletes will have to be vetted by a review panel to make determinations on the credibility of applications to switch nationality.

This will require the provision of evidence that countries are offering full citizenship and associated rights.

"There is a provision that an athlete can transfer only once and that no transfers take place before the age of 20," said IAAF.

Kenya and Ethiopia have lost a horde of talented runners to rich countries in Asia, Europe and the United States. Some of these athletes include current World Steeplechase champion Ruth Jebet now running for Bahrain, and Paul Chelimo (USA).

In February last year, the IAAF Council froze the transfer of allegiance rule so it had time to develop a solution to the growing problem of athlete trafficking.

With the continental championships approaching in the next few weeks - Africa will host its own in Asaba, Nigeria from Aug 1-5 -- the IAAF Transfer of Allegiance Review Panel will endeavour to process those that have been held in the system as quickly as possible.

"Athletes and member federations will be required to complete new paperwork and sign a declaration before their case is reviewed by the panel. No athlete is able to confirm they have transferred to another territory or country until the review panel has made a final decision," said IAAF.

Comments
Topics : Athletics
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • In February last year, the IAAF froze the transfer of allegiance rule.
  • The council made a provision that an athlete can transfer only once.
  • No transfers take place before the age of 20.
Related Articles
Kenya Welcomes New Rules To Curb Athletes Trafficking To Rich Nations
Kenya Welcomes New Rules To Curb Athletes Trafficking To Rich Nations
IAAF Maintains Russia
IAAF Maintains Russia's Athletics Ban Over Doping
Sprinter Muhammed Anas Sets New National Record
Sprinter Muhammed Anas Sets New National Record
Usain Bolt In Talks For Trial With Australian Football Club
Usain Bolt In Talks For Trial With Australian Football Club
Athletics Federation Of India Issues Apology For
Athletics Federation Of India Issues Apology For 'Mocking' Hima Das' English
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.