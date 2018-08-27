2018 Asian Games: Sudha Singh Wins Silver In 3,000M Steeplechase Event

India's Sudha Singh won her second medal at the Asian Games as she clinched a silver in the women's 3,000 metres steeplechase on Monday. Sudha, the reigning Asian champion, clocked 9:40.03 minutes to finish behind Bahrain's Winfred Yavi, who completed the race in 9:36.52 minutes. The 32-year-old Sudha, who had won the gold medal in the 2010 edition, was a tad slower than her personal best of 9:39.59. Thi Oanh Nguyen of Vietnam bagged the bronze medal in 9:43.83. She and Sudha were among the group that was behind Winfired, who set the pace early. Sudha had finished fourth at the 2014 edition in Incheon but this time she ensured that she finished within the top three with a tight finish as she surged past Chinese competitors Zhang Xinyan and Xu Shuangshuang and Nguyen.