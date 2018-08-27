 
Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

2018 Asian Games: Sudha Singh Wins Silver In 3,000M Steeplechase Event

Updated: 27 August 2018 20:55 IST

Sudha Singh, the reigning Asian champion, clocked 9:40.03 minutes to finish behind Bahrain's Winfred Yavi

2018 Asian Games: Sudha Singh Wins Silver In 3,000M Steeplechase Event
Sudha Singh won her second medal at the Asian Games © AFP

India's Sudha Singh won her second medal at the Asian Games as she clinched a silver in the women's 3,000 metres steeplechase on Monday. Sudha, the reigning Asian champion, clocked 9:40.03 minutes to finish behind Bahrain's Winfred Yavi, who completed the race in 9:36.52 minutes. The 32-year-old Sudha, who had won the gold medal in the 2010 edition, was a tad slower than her personal best of 9:39.59. Thi Oanh Nguyen of Vietnam bagged the bronze medal in 9:43.83. She and Sudha were among the group that was behind Winfired, who set the pace early. Sudha had finished fourth at the 2014 edition in Incheon but this time she ensured that she finished within the top three with a tight finish as she surged past Chinese competitors Zhang Xinyan and Xu Shuangshuang and Nguyen.

Meanwhile, India's Neena Varakil also won the silver medal in the women's long jump event. Neena recorded the best attempt of 6.51 metres to finish second. Bui Thi Thu Thao of Vietnam registered her season's best attempt of 6.55m to win the gold medal. The bronze medal went to China with Xu Xiaoling jumping 6.50m. Nayana James, the other Indian in the fray, finished at a disappointing 10th in the 11-member field with an attempt of 6.14m.

(With IANS Inputs)

Highlights
  • Sudha Singh won her second medal at the Asian Games
  • She clinched a silver medal in the women's 3,000 metres steeplechase
  • She clocked 9:40.03 minutes to finish behind Bahrain's Winfred Yavi
