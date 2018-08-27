Asian Games 2018, Medal Tally, Day 9: Saina Nehwal Bags Badminton Bronze

India’s Ayyasamy Dharun won the silver medal in men’s 400M hurdles taking the medal tally to 38 at the 2018 Asian Games. This is India’s fifth medal in athletics. Star shuttler Saina Nehwal had opened India's medal tally on Day 9 as she won a bronze medal in women's singles event. Currently, India are placed ninth on the medal chart . Saina Nehwal suffered 17-21, 14-21 loss to World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in her women's singles semi-final clash. Saina's bronze is the first individual badminton medal at the Asiad for India in 36 years.

In a closely-fought match, Saina trailed 0-3 in the first game before making a comeback to draw level at 10-10. However, her opponent took five consecutive points to take a 15-10 lead.

Putting up a good fight yet again, Saina reduced the deficit to 15-16 but the Tai Tzu shuttler denied the Indian any further progress as she wrapped up the 19-minute affair 21-17.

In the second game, Tai Tzu once again raced to a 4-1 lead and some unforced errors from Saina helped her to increase her lead to 6-2. Saina again fought back to level the scores at 6-6 and went into the break trailing 10-11.

The issue went 15-14 in Tai Tzu's favour before the Chinese Taipei girl once again dominated the final few moments to seal the game 21-14 in her favour.

India ended Day 8 with 36 medals at the quadrennial event.