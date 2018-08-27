 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

Asian Games 2018: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw
Read In

Updated: 27 August 2018 19:03 IST

Neeraj Chopra lived up to everyone's expectation and won the Asiad gold.

Asian Games 2018: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw
Neeraj Chopra had won the gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games © Facebook

India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Monday won the gold medal at the Asian Games 2018. This was India's 8th gold medal at the Asian Games. Neeraj Chopra threw 83.46 metres off his first throw and that set the mark for a medal finish. Of the six attempts he got, Neeraj had committed two fouls. His second and sixth attempts were fouls. His third attempt was 88.06 metres while his fourth was 83.25 metres and his fifth one was 86.36 metres. After a superlative performance at the 2018 Commonwealth Games (CWG) where Neeraj won gold by throwing a massive 86.47 metres, the Indian javelin thrower emulated his CWG performance at the Asiad. Other than a CWG medal, Neeraj has won two other gold medals this year, the latest being in Finland. At the back of some exceptional performances at the international level in recent times, Neeraj was announced as India's flag-bearer for the opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2018.

Neeraj achieved his personal-best throw of 87.43 metres at the IAAF Diamond League in Doha. Even though he created a new national record with that throw, he was unable to get a podium finish as he ended at the fourth spot.

Neeraj followed that up with a gold medal at Sotteville Athletics Meet with a throw of 85.17 metres.

With a throw of 85.69 metres at Savo Games in Finland, Neeraj not only bettered his own distance but also won gold.

In the 2017 Asian Championships in Bhubaneswar, Neeraj had won a gold medal with a throw of 85.23 metres and that should give the young javelin thrower great confidence going into the Games.

Neeraj Chopra was only 16 years old and did not participate in the 2014 Asian Games when India had won 11 gold medals.

Comments
Topics : Asian Games 2018 Other Sports
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS. Also get the latest Asian Games 2018 live updates, news and medals tally.
Highlights
  • Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra broke his personal best record
  • His first throw was 83.46 metres long
  • His third throw of 88.06 was one of his personal best
Related Articles
Asian Games: Dharun Ayyasamy Clinches Silver In Men
Asian Games: Dharun Ayyasamy Clinches Silver In Men's 400M Hurdles
Asian Games 2018: Saina Nehwal Says She Couldn
Asian Games 2018: Saina Nehwal Says She Couldn't Read Tai Tzu Ying's Game
Behdad Salimikordasiabi Completes Asian Games Weightlifting Hat-Trick
Behdad Salimikordasiabi Completes Asian Games Weightlifting Hat-Trick
Asian Games 2018: PV Sindhu Has A Plan In Place To Break Her
Asian Games 2018: PV Sindhu Has A Plan In Place To Break Her 'Final' Jinx
Asian Games 2018: India Women Hockey Team Thrash Thailand In Final Pool Match
Asian Games 2018: India Women Hockey Team Thrash Thailand In Final Pool Match
Advertisement

Advertisement

Asian Games 2018 Medals Tally

Pos Country Total
1 China 85 62 43 190
2 Japan 43 36 56 135
3 Republic of Korea 28 35 41 104
4 Indonesia 22 15 27 64
9 India 8 13 20 41

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.