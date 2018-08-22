Asian Games 2018: Day 5 India Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

India's woman shooter Rahi Sarnobat was the star on Wednesday as she won the gold medal in the 25m pistol competition at the 18th Asian Games. She achieved the feat with a games record score of 34 in the finals to improve upon her bronze medal-winning feat at the 2014 edition. India added another four medals after winning bronze in the wushu sanda competition. This is the best ever medal haul by India in wushu at the Asian Games. Three medals came from the men's competition as Santosh Kumar (56 kilogram), Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh (60kg) and Narender Grewal (65kg) lost in their respective semi-finals. Each losing semi-finalist is assured of a bronze medal. Naorem Roshibina Devi took a bronze in the women's section after losing 0-1 to China's Cai YingYing in the 60kg semi-finals.

Here is India's Day 5 schedule (All timings in IST as per https://en.asiangames2018.id)

Archery

Recurve Men's Individual 1/16 Eliminations

Viswash vs To be defined (9-10 AM)

Atanu Das vs To be defined (9-10 AM)

Recurve Women's Individual

Promila Daimary (India) vs Bishindee (9-10 AM)

Deepika Kumari (India) vs Ri Ji Hyang (9-10 AM)

Artistic Gymnastics Women's Vault (2-30 PM)

Final | Aruna Reddy, Pranati Nayak

Badminton

Women's singles Round of 32 | PV Sindhu vs Vu Thi Trang (10 AM)

Aghaeihajiagha Soraya vs Saina Nehwal (10 AM)

Women's doubles Round of 32 (10 AM)

NG Wy, Yeung NT vs Ponappa, Reddy NS

Panda R, Sunil AS vs Chaladchalam C, Muenwong P

Mixed doubles Round of 32 (10 AM)

Chan PS, Goh Ly vs PJ Chopra, Reddy NS

A Ponappa, SS Rankireddy vs Puavarananukroh, Taerattatanachai S

Men's doubles Round of 32 (10-20 AM)

Chung Y, Tam CH vs Rankireddy SS, Shetty C

Attri M, Reddy BS vs Mohamed TA, Rasheed MA

Basketball

Women's Basketball 5*5 Preliminary Group A - Game 10 (4-30 PM)

India vs Indonesia

Bowling (Medal event)

Men's Trios | 1st Block Start List | India (7 AM)

Bridge

Men's Team | Qualification Round 1 Results | India (8 AM)

Mixed Team | Round Robin 1 - Round 7 Start List | India (8 AM)

Supermixed Team | Qualification Round 5 Start List | India

Qualification Round 7 Start List | India | Qualification Round | 12 NOON

Men's Team | Qualifications | 12 NOON

Round Robin 2 | India | 12 NOON

Qualification Round 5 Start List | 12 NOON

Qualification Round 7 Start List | 2-45 PM

Mixed Team | Round Robin 2 - Round 1 Start List | India | 2-45 PM

Canoe/Kayak Slalom (Medal event)

Canoe Single Women | Semifinal | Champa Mourya

Golf

Men's Individual | Round 1 | Aadil Bedi, Hari Mohan Singh, John Thomas (4 AM)

Women's Individual | Round 1 | Sifat Sagoo, Ridhima Dilawari, Diksha Dagar

Paragliding (Rescheduled)

Rowing (Medal event)

Men's Single Sculls (7 AM)

Baban Dattu Bhokanal (India)

Men's Double Sculls | 7-20 AM | Om Prakash, Sawarn Singh

Women's Pair | Final A Start List | 7-30 AM | Sanjukta Dung Dung, Harpreet Kaur

Men's Pair | Malkeet Singh, Gurinder Singh | 8-40 AM

Men's Lightweight Four | Final A Start List | 9-10 AM | India

Shooting

Double Trap Men | 8-30 AM | Shardul Vihan, Ankur Mittal

Double Trap Women (Medal event) | Start List Gold Medal Match | Varsha Varman

Sport Climbing

Men's Speed | Quarterfinals | Maibam Chingkheinganba, Bharath Stephen Kamath Pereira (7 AM)

Men's combined | Speed Qualification | Maibam Chingkheinganba, Bharath Stephen Kamath Pereira (7 AM)

Women's Speed | Quarterfinals | 7 AM | Sanjay Shreya

Men's combined | Speed Qualification | Maibam Chingkheinganba, Bharath Stephen Kamath Pereira (7 AM)

Women's Speed | Quarters | Sanjay Shreya (7 AM)

Swimming (Medal event)

Men's 50m Butterfly | Heat 1 Start List | 7 AM | Vikram Virdhawal, Anshul Kothari

Men's 100m Freestyle | Heat 1 Start List | Agnel Aaron DSouza | 7-21 AM

Men's 200m Backstroke | 7-38 AM | Nataraj Srihari, Advait Page

Tennis

Women's Singles | Semis | 8 AM | Zhang Shuai vs India's Ankita Raina

Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal 3 | 8 AM | Bopanna, Ankita Raina vs Rungkat CB, Sutjiadi A

Men's Doubles | Semis | 9-30 AM | Sharan D, R Bopanna vs Uesugi, Shimabukoro

Men's Singles | Quarterfinal 2 | Gunneswaran Prabhakharan, Prajnesh vs Kwon Sunwoo

Volleyball

Women's Pool B, Match 7 (8 AM)

Kazakhstan vs India

