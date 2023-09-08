Ahead of their Asia Cup Super 4 match against arch-rivals Pakistan, India captain Rohit Sharma has opened up on his equation with former skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Rahul Dravid. Rohit took over from Kohli as full-time captain of the Indian team last year, months after Dravid replaced Ravi Shastri as the head coach. Under Rohit, India reached the semi-final of the T20 World Cup last year, and also made it to the final of the World Test Championship, where they lost to Australia this year.

During a recent interaction, Rohit revealed that he and Kohli always have a detailed discussion of the opposition team(s) and its players, prior to a series or a big tournament.

"During the batting, it's about what the bowler is bowling and the conditions. When we meet series to series, we discuss regarding the opposition players. What to do and what not," Rohit told senior journalist Vimal Kumar during an interview.

Rohit also opened up on his admiration for Rahul, having made his debut under his captaincy back in 2007.

"I have a huge respect for him (Rahul Dravid) for what he is as a person firstly and then obviously as a cricketer. It's because you need to be a good person first and then a cricketer, footballer, doctor, etc," said Rohit.

The 36-year-old also revealed Dravid's basic rule as head coach.

"I made my debut under him, though, I didn't play long. He doesn't like any communication gap with any player or support staff. His first rule is to communicate," Rohit revealed.