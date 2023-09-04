Former India batter Wasim Jaffer dissected Virat Kohli's dismissal against Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener on Saturday in Kandy. Kohli played Shaheen Afridi's delivery onto his stumps and had to walk back to the dressing room for a score of 4 (7). Fans had a lot of expectation from Kohli after Rohit Sharma was dismissed earlier by the same bowler. However, the former India captain failed to live up to the expectations as Shaheen ran riot against India's top-order.

While analysing the dismissal, Jaffer said that Kohli should've played the ball with a straight bat, rather than an angled one.

"He tried to play with an angled bat towards third man. The ball stopped a bit and then he got that inside edge. Maybe if he would have played it straighter, the dismissal might not have taken place," Jaffer said on ESPNcricinfo.

Jaffer further suggested that the execution from Kohli was "poor".

"When the ball is coming onto the bat nicely, then you can easily score runs towards third man. But when the ball is moving around, there are chances that it can jag back and hit the stumps. The execution from Virat Kohli was not good," he added.

Advertisement

The blockbuster Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan was abandoned because of rain.

Rain meant Pakistan were unable to bat and the points shared.

It was enough to put Pakistan into the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup and India will join them if they avoid defeat to Nepal at the same ground on Monday.