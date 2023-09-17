Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta was disappointed with the batting of Suryakumar Yadav in Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Bangladesh on Friday. Suryakumar is the number one T20I batter but failed to replicate the dominance in the ODI format. He has played 27 one-dayers for India and managed to score 537 runs at an average of 24.40. While he just stands apart from other batters when one talks about the T20 format, Suryakumar is still trying to find his feet in the 50-over matches at the highest level. The ODI game against Bangladesh on Friday was no different for the right-handed batter.

Suryakumar scored 26 runs off 34 balls against Bangladesh in the spin-friendly track of R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The batter's struggle against the Bangladesh spin attack was quite evident.

Suryakumar was frequently trying to play sweep shots against the Bangladesh spinners and failed in most of the occasions. He was eventually bowled by Shakib Al Hasan while trying to play the same shot.

"It was very strange for me, because it seemed like that the only shot that he wanted to play was a sweep. I mean we have generally seen him being so good against the spinners, going over extra cover, mid off, he has other options. It was such a strange innings because all he wanted to do was sweep. I can understand that he is struggling. I can understand when you go out there, you connect a few and you feel confident. He was struggling to play that shot and he still went for it anyway," said Dasgupta on Star Sports after the match.

Shubman Gill's fine-tuned 121 and Axar Patel's late surge of 42 went in vain as Bangladesh defeated India by 6 runs in the final Super 4 match.

Chasing 266-run target, India were bundled out for 259 in 49.5 overs. Mustafizur Rahman starred with three wickets for Bangladesh.

Earlier, Shakib Al Hasan (80) and Tohwid Hridoy (54) slammed half-centuries as Bangladesh posted a total of 265 for 8 in 50 overs. For India, Shardul Thakur picked three wickets after captain Rohit won the toss and opted to bowl first.