Team India registered a historic win over Sri Lanka and clinched their eighth Asia Cup title in Colombo on Sunday. Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka had a day to forget as they got bundled out for just 50 runs. Later, Team India chased down the target in just 6.1 overs, without losing a single wicket. The main contribution came from pacer Mohammed Siraj, who broke several records with his impressive six-wicket haul. The Hyderabad-based pacer, who registered the second best bowling figures in the history of Asia Cup, has been receiving numerous praises from all over the world.

Talking about praises, some famous personalities of the B-Town also did not shy away from applauding Siraj, for his stellar performance against Sri Lanka.

Famous Bollywood actress and star batter Virat Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram story and shared a picture of Siraj with a caption which read, "Kya baat hai Miyan Magic."

Apart from Anushka, Aashiqui 2-actress Shraddha Kapoor also shared a picture of herself on her Instagram story and wrote, "Ab Siraj se hi pucho ke iss free time ke saath kya karein? (Now ask Siraj that what should we do in this free time)."

The 29-year-old pacer not only gave a remarkable performance with the ball but also won many hearts with his post-match gesture. After the final match, Siraj dedicated the 'Player of the Final' cash prize to the ground staff of R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, for their hard work to ensure the final game as also some games earlier went ahead after interruptions caused by rain.

A number of games were affected by rain throughout the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka like India's group-stage game against Pakistan and Nepal, Asia Cup final spot decider between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

"This cash prize goes to the groundsmen. This tournament wouldn't have been possible without them," Siraj said in a post-match interaction.

With his 6/21 against Sri Lanka, the pacer became only the fourth bowler in ODI history to take four wickets in an over, and he matched former Lankan pacer Chaminda Vaas as the fastest to a five-wicket haul in one-dayers - in just 16 deliveries.

Siraj is the second bowler in the Asia Cup 50-over format to take a 6-wicket haul after Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis bagged the figure of 6/13 against India in 2008.