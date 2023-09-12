The esteemed batting pair of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma brought up another record, becoming the fastest pair in world cricket to score 5,000 runs in ODIs. The Kohli, Rohit pair went past West Indies' Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes in the process. The Windies duo had reached the landmark in 97 innings. Kohli and Rohit reached the 500-run mark in the Asia Cup Super 4 match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

When it comes to Indian batters, the pairs of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, as well as Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan have already reached the milestone. Kohli and Rohit, however, were faster than all of them, in 86 innings.

Kohli and Rohit have combined together for 18 century partnerships and 15 half-century together, aggregating an average of 62.47.

Together, Rohit and Kohli brought up their highest partnership in 2018 when they registered a 246-run stand against Australia in Guwahati. In the match against Sri Lanka, however, the duo could not script a long partnership, with Kohli departing for just three runs.

Earlier in the game, Rohit became the second-fastest batter in Indian cricket to score 10,000 runs, with Kohli being the fastest. The India skipper was later bowled by Dunith Wellalage, who had earlier dismissed Kohli too.

In the last match against Pakistan, while Rohit had scored a half-century, Kohli had brought up a match-winning century that also earned him the Player of the Match title. Against Babar Azam's men, the duo of Kohli and KL Rahul had brought up a century each, remaining unbeaten as India put 356 runs on the board.

Over the years, Kohli and Rohit have done wonders for the Indian team. Their biggest test as a pair, however, could be witnessed at the upcoming ODI World Cup which will be held in India. It could be the final ODI World Cup for the duo.