The Indian cricket team romped into the final of the Asia Cup 2023 with a 41-run win over Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Though the victory margin might suggest a big win, Rohit Sharma and Co. were given a mighty scare while defending a low 213-run total. Sri Lanka kept stitching small but crucial stands in between that kept India under pressure. However, Indian bowlers led by Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav gave their all to snatch a memorable win.

Former Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri praised the win.

"It was a fabulous match and you must give credit to Sri Lanka as well. India were 80/0 and then to keep them to 213 with the spinners taking all the wickets for the first time against India. It was great effort. A young Dunith Wellalage What a performance from him. He took five wickets and then batted the way he did. He is way above his age," Ravi Shastri said on Star Sports

"They needed this kind of a match. You have to fight. You have to do well as a unit. You have to field well. It was a collective performance on the field. This will hold them in good stead in the final."

Kuldeep Yadav starred as India overcame a brilliant all-round effort from Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage to win a tense Asia Cup clash by 41 runs on Tuesday and book a place in the final. Kuldeep took four wickets including the final two as India defended 213, bowling out Sri Lanka for 172 to silence a large home crowd at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium.

India recorded their second straight Super Four win in the 50-over tournament, a prelude to the upcoming ODI World Cup, and ended Sri Lanka's 13-match winning streak in ODIs.

Wellalage, who claimed his maiden ODI five-wicket haul, remained unbeaten on 42 when he ran out of partners as left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep wrapped up the opposition tail in 41.3 overs.

"Kuldeep is a great bowler, I tried to play my normal game with a positive mindset," said Wellalage, who was named man of the match despite being on the losing team.

"I want to thank my teammates and my coaching staff -- they gave me great support."

India skipper Rohit Sharma praised Kuldeep, who also took five wickets in his team's previous win over Pakistan, for his rhythm and consistency. "For the past year or so, bowling really, really well. He has done a lot of hard work on his rhythm," said Rohit.

"He went back to the drawing board and worked on it. The ball is coming out nicely and you can see the results in the last 10 ODIs."

It was India's third straight day on the field after they crushed Pakistan by 228 runs on Monday in a match that was played across two days due to rain.

The next Super Four match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Thursday will decide the second finalists between the two teams.

With AFP inputs