There is much intrigue regarding Indian cricket team's Asia Cup 2023 squad. While several other teams have announced the squad, the BCCI is playing the waiting game, especially with the fitness of few top stars who are making a comeback from injury being the concern. Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer fall in that list. With India playing its Asia Cup match in Sri Lanka, the BCCI selectors might be tempted to go with an extra spinner. This was the topic of discussion recently between former BCCI chief selectors Sandeep Patil (2012-16) and MSK Prasad (2016-2020) along with former India coach Ravi Shastri.

Patil chose Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal as the three spinners. Shastri said even four spinners can be an option, with Axar Patel being the fourth one. Prasad on his part advocated the inclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin, but Shastri disagreed.

"I still fancy my thing for Ashwin's inclusion. Because you are playing in Asian conditions. He is one guy who can be effective against left-hand batters. Australia is filled with left-hand batters. We have seen that. Ashwin will be useful He is in best state of mind. He is at the right age. Especially, if we are plating in Sri Lanka and India," MSK Prasad said on ESPNCricinfo.

"Only thing is running back of my mind is the experience of Ashwin. It can be handy. Do you require two wrist spinners? That is one area which I am thinking. Jadeja, Chahal and even Axar are of similar style.... the ball going out...What about left-handers. If he misses out we will miss him."

To that argument, Shastri said: "I think it's Kuldeep's job to sort out the left-handers."

But MSK Prasad went on to say: "That's the option we have now. But statistically also, best of the left handers struggled against him. Let's not forget we are playing in India and Sri Lanka which suits his bowling."

Then Shastri said: "Sometimes this left-hander, right-hander thing is little overplayed. To be honest, I got out enough left-handers as a left-arm spinner. This theory of lefties can't bowl to lefties is I think bullshit. By that theory, off-spinners can't bowl to right handers."

India play Pakistan in their first Asia Cup match on September 2.