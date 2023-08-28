Pakistan cricket team revealed its new jersey ahead of the Asia Cup and World Cup 2023. The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) official social media handle took to Instagram to share a video of the new attire. The end of the video has Pakistan men's cricket team skipper Babar Azam in the new jersey alongside other teammates Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah. Pakistan women's cricket team players Nida Dar and Aliya Riaz could also be seen standing with them, donning the new jersery.

Ahead of the start of Asia Cup 2023 and the crucial ICC ODI World Cup, which is to be held in India, the Pakistan cricket team climbed to the top of the ICC ODI Rankings for teams.

Babar Azam's men became the numero uno in the ODI format by clean sweeping Afghanistan 3-0 in a recently-concluded series. In the process, Pakistan went on to usurp Australia in the standings.

Prior to the Afghanistan series, Australia occupied the No. 1 spot with Pakistan placed second at 115.8 rating points. However, the series win over Afghanistan saw the Babar-led team leapfrog Australia at the top with 118.48 rating points.

Pakistan won the first ODI against Afghanistan by 142 runs at the back of a brilliant bowling display while the second game turned out to be a nail-biter, with the Babar-led side squeezing out a one-wicket win in the last over. The third ODI saw Afghanistan going down by 59 runs.

