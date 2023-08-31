Pakistan outplayed Asia Cup debutants Nepal in the opening match of the tournament in Multan on Wednesday. Despite losing early wickets, Pakistan went on to post a mammoth total of 342/6 in 50 overs, courtesy centuries from captain Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed. After Babar and Iftikhar's giant partnership, what followed was a devastating bowling performance from the Pakistan pacers, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah. Shaheen got the ball rolling with the new cherry, striking twice in the first over.

Naseem added a cherry on the top, landing the third blow to Nepal in the powerplay.

Shaheen dismissed Kushal Bhurtel and Rohit Paudel, while Naseem got the better of Aasif Sheikh.

Pace & swing

Pakistan's premier pacers have been on the money from the get go, restricting Nepal with quick and lethal strikes!



Will Nepal put up a spirited fight?



Pakistan bundled out Nepal for a mere 104 in 23.4 overs

Pakistan bundled out Nepal for a mere 104 in 23.4 overs with leg-spinner Shadab Khan taking 4-27 while the pace duo of Haris Rauf took 2-16 and Shaheen 2-27.

Only Sompal Kami (28), Aarif Sheikh (26) and Gulsan Jha (13) made it into double figures as Nepal struggled against Pakistan's much-vaunted bowling attack.

The win gave Pakistan, who rose to world number one in the ODI rankings last week, an ideal start and perfect tune up for the high profile clash against arch-rivals India in Pallekele on Saturday.

The Asia Cup is being played on a hybrid model this year with Pakistan hosting four matches and Sri Lanka nine after India refused to tour Pakistan because of political tensions.

Pakistan, India and Nepal are in Group A while title-holders Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in Group B

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh meet in Pallekele on Thursday.