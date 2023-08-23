Virat Kohli, the ex-Indian cricket team captain, was a passionate one when he was at the helm of the side. He put extra focus on fitness and fast bowlers' line-up. Kohli, the batter, is among the modern day greats. With 76 tons, Kohli is only second to Sachin Tendulkar in terms of international centuries. But what about Kohli, the bowler? For the record he has four wickets each in ODI and T20Is. In first-class cricket too he has three wickets.

In fact, Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma made an interesting remark at the Asia Cup 2023 squad announcement, when asked the dearth of bowling options in the current team compared to the 2011 World Cup-winning squad

"That was the team of 2011. They had the individuals who could bowl, who could bat. You have to make do with what you have got. We are giving chance to whoever is performing well. You cannot create somebody who can bowl overnight. These guys are batters, who can score runs. That is why they are part of the team. But hopefully Sharma and Kohli can bowl some overs in the World Cup," India captain Rohit Sharma said in a press conference that left everyone in splits.

"We have convinced them," BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar, who was sitting by his side, quipped.

Now, Kohli's India teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar has given an interesting take on Kohli, the bowler, Bhuvneshwar was asked, with whom he has the worst bowling partnership. "It has to be Virat Kohli. When he bowls we get scared so that he doesn't get injured. His bowling action is so smooth that we don't want him to bowl (laughs)," Buvneshwar Kumar replied at the CEAT Cricket Rating (CCR) awards 2023 in Mumbai.

On being asked, if Kohli actually wants to bowl, Bhuvneshwar said: "He wants to bowl. He thinks he is the best bowler in the team. But he is the only who one thinks so."

Bhuvneshwar was honoured withe 'CEAT T20 Bowler of the Year' for his performance from June 2022 to May 2023. Madan Lal and Karsan Ghavri got the 'Lifetime Achievement' award. Shubman Gill was named the 'Men's International Cricketer of the Year' while Deepti Sharma was named 'Women's International Cricketer of the Year'.