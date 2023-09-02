The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match in Pallekele was called off due to rain on Saturday. The Babar Azam-led side could not start its chase as rain eventually forced the match to be abandoned. India were bowled out for 266 runs after opting to bat first as Shaheen Afridi registered a four-wicket haul (4 for 35). The left-arm pacer kept the Indian team at bay despite fifties from Hardik Pandya (87) and Ishan Kishan (82). India were 66 for 4 at one stage but a 138-run partnership between Hardik and Kishan brought them back in the game. Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf picked three wickets each, denting India's progress towards the end.

Given that the match ended without a result, both India and Pakistan shared a point each.

Updated Points Table In Asia Cup 2023 -

In Group A, Pakistan continue to be at the top spot, adding another point to their tally. They now have three points to their credit with a net run rate (NRR) of 4.760 and that helps them qualify for the Super 4 stage. Pakistan defeated Nepal by 238 runs in the opening game of the tournament.

India follow Pakistan with one point from Saturday's game and an NRR of zero. Nepal are at the bottom spot in the table with zero points and an NRR of -4.760.

In Group B, Sri Lanka are at the top spot with two points and an NRR of +0.951. Afghanistan, who are yet to play a game, are at the second spot, while Bangladesh, who lost to Sri Lanka in their first game are at the bottom spot with zero points and an NRR of -0.951.

India will be playing their next match against Nepal on Monday.