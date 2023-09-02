Virat Kohli failed to score big as he was dismissed for just 4 during the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. The star India batter made a confident start to his innings with a boundary but ended up edging a delivery from Shaheen Afridi onto his stumps. It was a massive wicket for Pakistan who were also able to dismiss India skipper Rohit Sharma cheaply. Legendary Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis was on commentary when Kohli was dismissed and he came up with a pointed reaction to the star batter's early dismissal.

“You can watch it on replay, but you're gone Virat,” he said on commentary.

Earlier. Shaheen Afridi produced a brilliant delivery to dismiss Rohit Sharma during the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

On the final ball of the fifth over, Shaheen came up with an in-swinging delivery that was able to pierce through Rohit's defense. The Pakistan fast bowler bowled two out-swingers before bringing the ball inside leaving the Indian cricket team skipper completely beaten.

It was a big wicket for Pakistan as Rohit was dismissed for 11 off 22 deliveries just few balls after high-profile match resumed after a slight rain delay.

India (Playing XI):Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan (Playing XI):Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf