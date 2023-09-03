Wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan surpassed MS Dhoni to achieve a sensational feat during the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Kishan looked in tremendous form as he scored 82 off 81 deliveries to rescue his side from a tight situation. The left-handed batter stitched together an effective partnership with Hardik Pandya to steady the innings after the Rohit Sharma-led side lost four wickets. Kishan's 81-run knock was the highest score by any batter against Pakistan in the Asia Cup and he surpassed ex-skipper MS Dhoni's record (76 in 2008).

Highest score by an Indian wicket-keeper against Pakistan in Asia Cup

82 - Ishan Kishan (2023)*

76 - MS Dhoni (2008)

56 - Surinder Khanna (1984)

56 - MS Dhoni (2010)

Kishan also became the second Indian wicket-keeper batter ever after Dhoni to register four consecutive ODI fifties. The youngster slammed three fifties against West Indies before coming to the Asia Cup.

Indian wicket-keepers scoring 4 Consecutive half-centuries in ODI

MS Dhoni (2011)

Ishan Kishan (2023)*

The wonderful rescue act of Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan helped India overcome a fiery opening spell from Shaheen Shah Afridi to post a healthy 266 against Pakistan.

Kishan (82 off 81 balls) and Pandya (87 off 90 balls) kept Pakistan bowlers at bay with a 138-run fifth wicket stand off 141 balls to give their side a fine chance to make a winning start to the tournament.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan (Playing XI):Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

