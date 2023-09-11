Pakistan were completely outplayed by the Indian cricket team as the Babar Azam-led side succumbed to a 228-run defeat in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match on Monday. The batters never looked quite comfortable against the Indian pace attack but it was Kuldeep Yadav who was the pick of the bowlers with a brilliant five-wicket haul. The game ended when Pakistan lost eight wickets as both Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah were not cleared to bat after suffering niggles during the game. While Rauf did not take the pitch at all on Monday, Naseem bowled 9.2 overs for his side but left the field due to injury.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was not pleased with the performance of his side's batters and in the aftermath of the match, he praised Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

"Weather not in our hands - but both bowling and batting. (How Rohit and Shubman attacked Pakistan's main bowlers) They had a plan for our bowlers. And then KL and Virat followed up and finished very well. (Pakistan fans, disappointed, maybe in the run chase. Never in the hunt.) Jasprit and Siraj bowled very well in first ten overs swinging both ways. Yes we lost back to back wickets, couldn't build partnerships."

Virat Kohli (122) and K L Rahul (111) struck unbeaten centuries to steer India to a commanding 356 for two, the team's joint highest total against Pakistan in ODIs.

Part time spinner Iftikhar Ahmed leaked 52 runs in 5.4 overs and was the second most expensive bowler for Pakistan after Shaheen Shah Afridi (1/79 in 10 overs).

In response, Pakistan were all out for 128 in 32 overs. Kuldeep Yadav was the stand out bowler for India as he ended with a five wicket haul.

(With PTI inputs)