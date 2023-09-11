Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to achieve a sensational record in ODI cricket during the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan on Monday. The 34-year-old became the fastest to reach 13,000 runs in ODI cricket as he reached the milestone in his 267th innings. The world record previously belonged to legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar, who achieved the feat in 321 innings but Kohli was able to shatter the existing record with a brilliant knock against Pakistan. Australia great Ricky Ponting is currently third in the list as he took 341 innings to score 13,000 ODI runs.

More to follow...