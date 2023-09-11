India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4, Live Updates: After rain played a spoilsport on Sunday, the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between India and Pakistan will resume on Monday in Colombo. Keeping the weather forecast in mind, the Asian Cricket Council kept a reserve day for this particular match. India will resume at the score of 147 for 2 in 24.1 overs with KL Rahul (17*) and Virat Kohli (8*) at the crease. Earlier, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and invited India to bat first. Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) stitched 121 runs for the opening wicket. (Live Scorecard)

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates | India vs Pakistan | IND vs PAK, Super 4 match: