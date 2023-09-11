India vs Pakistan Live Updates, Asia Cup 2023: Sun Out After Early Morning Rain But Washout Threat Remains
Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK Live: India will resume at the score of 147 for 2 in 24.1 overs with KL Rahul (17*) and Virat Kohli (8*) at the crease on Monday
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4, Live Updates: After rain played a spoilsport on Sunday, the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between India and Pakistan will resume on Monday in Colombo. Keeping the weather forecast in mind, the Asian Cricket Council kept a reserve day for this particular match. India will resume at the score of 147 for 2 in 24.1 overs with KL Rahul (17*) and Virat Kohli (8*) at the crease. Earlier, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and invited India to bat first. Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) stitched 121 runs for the opening wicket. (Live Scorecard)
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates | India vs Pakistan | IND vs PAK, Super 4 match:
- 11:17 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live Score: India to resume at 147/2On Sunday, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and invited India to bat first. India posted a total of 147/2 in 24.1 overs before rain interrupted the match proceedings. KL Rahul (17*) and Virat Kohli (8*) are standing unbeaten at the crease.
- 11:03 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: Here's a weather update from Wasim Akram
Another weather update only for you guys . #PakvsIndia #AsiaCup23 #colomboweather #crazyweather pic.twitter.com/alXk0YF2ht— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) September 11, 2023
- 11:02 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live Score: Rain played a spoilsport on SundayThe play had to be called-off on Sunday due to heavy rainfall in Colombo. Keeping the weather forecast in mind, the Asian Cricket Council kept a reserve day for this particular match.
- 11:01 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live: HelloHello and welcome once again to our live coverage of the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between India and Pakistan, straight from R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Stay tuned for all the live updates.