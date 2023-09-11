KL Rahul made an almost perfect comeback to the Indian cricket team as he slammed a 106-ball-111 during the Asia Cup 2023 match against Pakistan on Monday. Rahul started the play on Monday with a positive approach and targeted the spin duo of Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed from the beginning. The right-handed batter played a number of big shots against them with a massive six off Shadab leaving both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in utter disbelief. In a video going viral on social media, both Rohit and Virat could be seen giving stunned reactions to the mammoth six by Rahul.

Kohli on Monday created a record by becoming the fastest to reach 13,000 runs in the ODI format.

He broke a long-standing Sachin Tendulkar record during a brilliant ODI knock against Pakistan.

Reaction of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on that six of KL Rahul.



Unbelievable stuff this.



Kohli is the fifth player to reach the landmark in men's ODIs.

Apart from Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Sanath Jayasuriya and Mahela Jayawardene are the other cricketers to reach the milestone.

Tendulkar took 321 innings to get to the mark and Kohli has reached the milestone in 267 innings. Ponting (341) and Sangakkara (363) also took over 300 innings while Jayasuriya reached the mark in 416 innings.

Kohli is also the only batter among the five to average over 50. With 47 ODI hundreds, Kohli is also just two away from equalling Tendulkar's record tally of ODI tons.

