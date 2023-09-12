The mouth-watering Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan ended in the favour of the Rohit Sharma-led side as they registered a stunning 228-run victory on Monday. The match began on Sunday but due to the rain interruptions, it had to be shifted to the reserve day on Monday, where Virat Kohli left everyone dazzled with his 122-run knock. Chasing 357, the Babar Azam-led side could not even inch closer as Kuldeep Yadav took a five-wicket haul and bundled out Pakistan for just 128 runs.

During the mid-innings break, there was a moment which left former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram highly disappointed. Host broadcasters Star Sports had organised a poll, asking the fans to vote either for India pacer Jasprit Bumrah or Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. The results showed that 98% of the viewers favoured Bumrah and only 2% of them took Babar's side.

Seeing this, Akram did not mince his words and said, "You guys are making these stats up. What? Babar is the No. 1 batter in the world. I mean, come on guys. Give him a little appreciation. Make it 3 percent at least. It will be a great battle. One of the top bowlers in world cricket against the No. 1 batter in the world, who apparently has just 2 percent chance against him."

However, Bumrah proved Akram wrong as the Pakistan skipper visibly struggled against Bumrah's fiery spell. He faced 13 deliveries by Bumrah and out of which, 11 were dot balls. The star pacer ended his spell with 18 runs and one wicket in five overs.

Talking about the match, India posted an imposing 356 for 2, as Kohli (122 not out off 94 balls) and Rahul (111 not out off 106 balls), which was his sixth ODI hundred, pummeled a hapless Pakistan, whose chase ended at 128 for 8 as Kuldeep Yadav (5/25) scythed through them.

On the century count in ODIs, Kohli now stands just two behind Sachin Tendulkar's record 49.

Once India restarted the day from 147 for 2 in 24.1 overs, they needed Kohli and Rahul, the two overnight batters, to go big, and they did that in some style.

Along with Rahul, Kohli amassed 233 runs for the unbeaten third wicket stand - the highest ODI partnership for India against Pakistan.

En route to his 77th international century, Kohli also added some personal milestones to an already long list, becoming the fastest batsman to 13000 ODI runs and scoring his fourth ton in as many innings at the R Premadasa Stadium.

(With PTI Inputs)