The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash went down to the wire though the scoreboard might not suggest so. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team ultimately won by 41 runs after setting a 214-run target for the Asia Cup 2023 co-hosts. Indian bowlers, however, stepped up when it mattered the most with Kuldeep Yadav taking a four-wicket haul. Sri Lanka were boosted by some gritty innings from Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage among others but India held their nerves to coast to victory.

Former Indian cricket team star Gautam Gambhir, termed India's win over Sri Lanka as even more 'convincing' than against Pakistan. India had beaten Pakistan by 228 runs on Monday.

"This victory for me was more convincing than Pakistan. We won against Pakistan by 228 runs but this would give them a lot of confidence," Gautam Gambhir said on Star Sports.

"There was no doubt about the batting unit. There were always doubts about Jasprit Bumrah coming back after an injury. Then you got Kuldeep and the other bowlers.

"But defending 217 on this wicket, plus the conditions. I know there was a bit of grip on the wicket but it gripped more in the first innings."

Advertisement

Gambhir added the gritty win against a team like Sri Lanka, which plays spin really well, will give the team confidence.

"Defending 217 against Sri Lanka, they are a really good side playing against spin. This would give them a lot of confidence going into the final and then the World Cup. because the moment your Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav start firing, I think it gives a lot of confidence to the captain," he said.

Meanwhile, Indian bowlers produced a splendid collective effort to carry their team to a 41-run win over a spirited Sri Lanka in a Super 4 match, and into the Asia Cup final on Tuesday. Rohit Sharma's fifty (53 off 48 balls) was the cornerstone of India's sub-par 213 after Lankan spinners Dunith Wellalage (5/40) and Charith Asalanka (4/18) bamboozled them.

But India, guided by Kuldeep Yadav's 4 for 43, bowled out Sri Lanka for 172.

Advertisement

India, who entered the final with four points, will either face Sri Lanka or Pakistan in the summit clash on Sunday. The hosts will face Pakistan in a crunch match on Thursday.

The insipid effort of their batsmen made it mandatory for the Indian bowlers to be on the money from ball one, and Jasprit Bumrah led the way with some great bowling.

With PTI inputs