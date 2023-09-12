Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir refused to mince his words as he expressed his disappointment at the manner in which skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed in the Asia Cup Super 4 clash against Pakistan on Sunday. Rohit, after starting off slow, took on the Pakistan bowlers and scored 58 runs off just 49 balls before heading back to the pavillion. Gambhir, in a chat after the Hitman's dismissal, claimed that even the India captain would be disappointed by the manner in which he gave away his wicket.

"I feel he will be extremely disappointed. The way Rohit Sharma got out, it was an extremely bad shot. He himself knows that shot deserves to be criticized because Pakistan were down and out at that stage," Gambhir said while reviewing the day's play on Star Sports.

Just one over after after Rohit's dismsisal even his opening partner Shubman Gill departed, having scored a half-century too. Gambhir wasn't pleased to see both openers being dismissed in quick succession, denting India's hopes of posting a 350-plu total on the board.

"At one point, it seemed India might score 370-375. Rohit Sharma played a bad shot and Shubman Gill got out in the very next over. You don't want to give even the slightest window to a bowling attack like Pakistan," Gambhir asserted.

"You gave a window and you played that shot against the bowler you had hit for 30 runs in two overs. If it had been a bowler who had been bowling well, it would have been alright as you were under pressure. If you had just stood there, he would have given you one or two bad balls every over," he said.