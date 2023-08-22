The announcement of Team India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup came as yet another disappointment for Yuzvendra Chahal as the veteran leg-spinner got overlooked once again. The 33-year-old spinner was not included in the 17-member squad which was announced on Monday by skipper Rohit Sharma and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar. After his snub from the team, Chahal took to social media and shared a rising sun emoticon, expressing a positive outlook. However, his wife Dhanashree Verma shared a cryptic post, which has created a stir on social media, with some users relating it to Chahal's Asia Cup snub.

Taking to Instagram, Dhanashree Verma wrote on her story, "Now I have started to question this on a serious note. If being super submissive & introvert can be harmful for your work growth? Or do we all have to be an extrovert & street smart savvy to grow in life?"

Several users on social media, related it to Chahal's Asia Cup snub.

Cryptic Insta story by Dhanashree Verma as Chahal misses out on being part of th me Asia Cup squad. pic.twitter.com/krRWdjKkHz — Cricket Lover // ICT Fan Account (@CricCrazyV) August 22, 2023

On Chahal's exclusion from the team, skipper Rohit said that all-rounder Axar Patel has been included in the squad as he also provides depth to the batting line-up.

"But we also want someone who can bat at number eight and nine. Axar has had a great run with the bat in all formats and the IPL. He got some chances in West Indies too, but he bats too low. Him being there gives us batting depth, a left-hand option and someone who we can use up the order to play spin. We also thought of Ashwin (Ravichandran Ashwin) and Washi (Washington Sundar) as well," Rohit said during the squad announcement.

"The only way we could include them was by having a seamer miss out. We cannot do this because seamers are going to be playing a massive role in the next two months. But the door is open for all. If we need Chahal in World Cup, we will try to squeeze him in. The same goes for Ashwin and Washington," he added.

India will open their Asia Cup campaign with an iconic clash against Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka. Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been appointed Rohit Sharma's deputy in Asia Cup 2023.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.