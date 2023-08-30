The Asia Cup 2023 got off to a cracking start with Nepal bowlers giving Pakistan batters a run for their money in the opening match in Multan on Wednesday. Pakistan were two down inside the first seven overs with only 25 runs on board. Then experienced duo Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan stitched a steady stand as Pakistan looked like heading towards a good score. Just then, with Rizwan batting on 44, the wicketkeeper-batter got run out in a strange fashion.

On the fourth ball of the 24th over, with the scorecard reading 111, a direct hit from Dipendra Singh sent Rizwan back to the pavilion. Facing spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, Rizwan drove towards cover and set off for a run. The fielder was agile enough to pick up the ball and hit the stumps at the non-striker's end. Rizwan's bat and both feet were in the air as he turned his head to evade the incoming ball and got run out. That Rizwan was not wearing a helmet, made him take the evasive action, said Ashwin.

"The height of the throw made it harder to evade for Rizwan but for someone who generally dives to make his ground all the time while running between the wickets, this is a rare instance of him ducking for cover and the only reason is that he isn't wearing his helmet. He loves sweeping against spin and no helmet makes it even more bizarre. #PAKvsNEP" Ashwin wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The height of the throw made it harder to evade for Rizwan but for someone who generally dives to make his ground all the time while running between the wickets, this is a rare instance of him ducking for cover and the only reason is that he isn't wearing his helmet.



He loves... pic.twitter.com/asBSX6rf9n — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) August 30, 2023



Pakistan's next match is a big one against the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team, which will be held on Saturday. That match will be held in Sri Lanka.