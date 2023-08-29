The Asia Cup 2023 is just around the corner and all the cricket fans are eagerly waiting to witness the tournament, which will kick-start from August 30. In the opening match, Pakistan will be squaring off against Nepal in Multan. Team India will be facing their arch-rivals Pakistan in their campaign opener on September 2 in Kandy. The continental event will be really special for star India batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as the duo will look to surpass Sachin Tendulkar's memorable record.

India legend Sachin Tendulkar has scored a total of 971 runs in his 22-year-long Asia Cup (ODI) career and has taken the third spot on the list of the batters with the most runs. On the other hand, India skipper Rohit Sharma is at fifth place with 745 runs and Virat is at the 12th spot with 613 runs to his name.

In the upcoming tournament, Rohit will need 226 runs while Virat needs 358 runs to overtake Sachin in the list of Indian batters with the most runs in the Asia Cup (ODIs).

Virat and Rohit remain two of the finest batters of their generation, and the Asia Cup 2023 is also set to bring out the best from them, especially keeping the preparations for the forthcoming ODI World Cup in mind.

Earlier, Rohit stated that losing a game or a tournament is not going to change him as a person.

"A person can't change overnight with his success or failures. I don't think one result or one championship can change me as a person. I have not changed as a person in the last 16 years and I don't think anything needs to change on that front," Rohit told PTI in an exclusive interview just before joining the Asia Cup camp in Bengaluru.

"The focus will be on how I can achieve my goals in the next two months, for me and my team. A person can't change in a period of one or two months," he added.